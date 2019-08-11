$63.01 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce sales of $63.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.02 million. Radware reported sales of $58.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $253.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $253.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $275.42 million, with estimates ranging from $274.53 million to $276.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.04 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 168,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

