$62.20 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report $62.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the highest is $62.69 million. HealthStream reported sales of $59.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $253.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.20 million to $254.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $253.69 million, with estimates ranging from $253.37 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 194,753 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HealthStream by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HealthStream by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 623,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 97,269 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,380. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $919.73 million, a PE ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

