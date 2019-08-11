5,600 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,860. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.