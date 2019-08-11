$44.74 Million in Sales Expected for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will report $44.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.40 million and the lowest is $44.13 million. Retrophin reported sales of $40.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $174.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.65 million to $175.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $190.08 million, with estimates ranging from $183.87 million to $198.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RTRX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of RTRX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 283,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,251. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $65,469.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,489.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,319 shares of company stock valued at $244,378. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

