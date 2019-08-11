3,958 Shares in Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA DMRS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135. Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86.

