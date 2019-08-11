3,000 Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Roku by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. 14,514,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,337,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,566.50 and a beta of 2.04. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $128.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $1,308,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,733 shares of company stock worth $67,177,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

