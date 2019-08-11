$285.50 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to announce $285.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $302.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,772,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,543,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,949 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,388,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 200.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,388,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after purchasing an additional 926,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 90.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 585,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

