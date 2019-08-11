$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $10.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $11.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

BSX traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,516. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42.

In other news, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $384,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 31.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 52,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

