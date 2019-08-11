1,825 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Bought by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,960 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,945,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,857,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,112,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TH Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.48.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

