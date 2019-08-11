1,096 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,144,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,600,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. 269,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.19%.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.