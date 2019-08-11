1,070 Shares in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,636,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 787,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

