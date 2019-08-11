1,000 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,242,553,000 after buying an additional 186,997 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,596,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,594,000 after buying an additional 120,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,198,000 after buying an additional 135,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,743,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,775,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.78. 737,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.54. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $331.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.21.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

