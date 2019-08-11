$0.92 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 1,263,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $77.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

