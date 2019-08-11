$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Cardtronics posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

CATM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $334,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,467,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 259,064 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 111.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 390,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,735 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,008,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Shares of CATM stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,788. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

