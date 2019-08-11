$0.61 EPS Expected for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNS. Gabelli lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,362.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 119,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 453,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $52.96. 95,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $53.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

