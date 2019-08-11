$0.56 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,612.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,859,610.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,653 shares of company stock worth $6,235,321. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,278,000 after buying an additional 115,821 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 419,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 410,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,785 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,959,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 230,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $107.91. 67,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,743. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $118.28.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

