$0.47 EPS Expected for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. BRP had a negative return on equity of 80.77% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $999.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.06 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

BRP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,491. BRP has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $35,313,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 82.9% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 877,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after acquiring an additional 397,395 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $11,874,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

