$0.39 EPS Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

RF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,162,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Regions Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,243,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,341,000 after buying an additional 1,219,011 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,980,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 928.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,107,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 6,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 971,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.