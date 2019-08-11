$0.38 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $222.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $558,753.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,996.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony L. Moore sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,694 shares of company stock worth $905,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,420,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 553,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 138,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 825,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,894. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $851.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

