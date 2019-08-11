$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,666. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,516. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

