$0.01 EPS Expected for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Potbelly reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBPB. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 393,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 629,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 310,119 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 84,093 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.