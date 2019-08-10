Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 45,269 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 75,854,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,222,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.