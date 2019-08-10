Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 28,640 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,640 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 264,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,847. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $10,188,196.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $96,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,435 shares of company stock worth $14,467,930. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

