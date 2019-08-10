Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 98,741 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,741 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 6,164,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,333,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

