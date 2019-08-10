ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZovioInc . stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.95. 241,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,410. ZovioInc . has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $13.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. TheStreet cut ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,883,000.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

