ZEON Trading Up 22.8% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last week, ZEON has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $792,584.00 and approximately $358,751.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00259582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.01230189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00092235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,819,353 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.