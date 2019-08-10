ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $7,882.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00498368 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00130802 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053735 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,216,850 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

