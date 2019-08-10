Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.01 million.Zagg also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.75-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 1,602,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zagg has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zagg will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zagg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zagg from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

