Zacks: Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Jaguar Health’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($5.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jaguar Health an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Jaguar Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,968. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 372.84% and a negative net margin of 667.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Bochnowski acquired 180,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

