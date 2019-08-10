Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

KNSL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.05.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $187,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,657,343.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 33,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 77.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

