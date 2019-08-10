Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSHD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. 122,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,576. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $657.52 million, a PE ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $72,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Serena Jones sold 9,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $440,388.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,019 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,306 over the last three months. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 70.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 98,355 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

