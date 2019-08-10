Zacks Investment Research Lowers TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TA. ValuEngine raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TravelCenters of America stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.63.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.70). TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 173,738 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 73.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 227,237 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 329,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 151,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

