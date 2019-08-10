Zacks Investment Research Lowers Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Hold

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 568,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,759. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $305.25 million, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.05.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 21.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 20.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at about $2,789,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.