Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud provides cloud-based software to facilitate work for social causes. The company is benefiting from growing clout of company’s Financial Edge NXT offering, expansion of product portfolio and collaborations. We believe that increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, digital marketing and cloud-based platforms presents significant growth opportunity for the company. Further, Blackbaud expanded alliance with Microsoft with Integrated Cloud Initiative for Nonprofits, which bodes well. However, the company’s buyouts have negatively impacted its balance sheet. Frequent acquisitions are a distraction for management, which could impact organic growth and impose integration risks. Further, high indebtedness adds to the risk of investing in the company.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLKB. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.71.

BLKB traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. 260,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,221. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,258 shares of company stock worth $1,004,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 70.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,407.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

