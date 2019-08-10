Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) to Sell

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 422,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,187. The stock has a market cap of $204.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 788,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 462,224 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

