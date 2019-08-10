Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Hold

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NTLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 330,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $32.95.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,170.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.