Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

