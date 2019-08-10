Zacks: Inuvo, Inc (NASDAQ:INUV) Given $1.41 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Inuvo, Inc (NASDAQ:INUV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Inuvo’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.41 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Inuvo an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inuvo in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

