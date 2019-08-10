Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to report $318.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.09 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $163.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.32. 1,361,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,784. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $100,400.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 479,079.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 115,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 114,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

