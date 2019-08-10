Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby acquired 50,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $8,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 136.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 554,494 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.