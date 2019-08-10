Zacks: Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on NBT Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $192,332.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

NBTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. 65,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

