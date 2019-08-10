Zacks: Brokerages Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.90. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $461.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

LGIH stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $709,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,611,133.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares in the company, valued at $924,197.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,979,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

