Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $133,869.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.66. 30,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $500.70 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.