Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) to report sales of $5.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Principia Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $8.00 million. Principia Biopharma posted sales of $18.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will report full-year sales of $13.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $28.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.23 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Principia Biopharma.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $30,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRNB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 38.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 86.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 129.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRNB traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 214,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,632. The stock has a market cap of $838.20 million and a P/E ratio of 71.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.25. Principia Biopharma has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.