Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million.

MBWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 106,271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.73. 17,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

