Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.38 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.59. 17,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,148. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,956 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

