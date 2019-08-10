Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce sales of $22.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.52 million and the highest is $22.60 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $91.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $91.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.62 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $98.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 42.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

ACBI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 179,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,530. The company has a market capitalization of $416.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director R Charles Shufeldt bought 2,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

