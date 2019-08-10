Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report $213.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.30 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $129.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $693.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $703.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $866.88 million, with estimates ranging from $848.70 million to $890.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 238,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $288,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 695,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 597,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 382,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

