Zacks: Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.13 million.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $55,020.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,171,795.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,259 shares of company stock worth $1,618,600 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 67,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,476. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $372.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

