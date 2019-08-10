Zacks: Analysts Expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. RadNet also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. 201,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,576. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $729.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,875.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Murdock sold 21,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $286,654.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,607.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,667 shares of company stock worth $811,454. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RadNet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 60,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

